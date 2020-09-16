﻿
English
China’s coal output decreases by 0.1 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 12:24:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period of the current year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 2.45 billion mt, declining by 0.1 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In August alone, China’s raw coal output amounted to 330 million mt, down 0.1 percent year on year, 3.6 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in July.  

At the same time, China imported 220 million mt of coal in the January-August period, up 0.2 percent year on year, 6.6 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the first seven months of the year.


