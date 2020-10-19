﻿
English
China’s coal output decreases by 0.1 percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 19 October 2020 12:34:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-September period of the year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 2.79 billion mt, declining by 0.1 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In September alone, China’s raw coal output amounted to 330 million mt, down 0.9 percent year on year, 0.8 percentage points higher than the decrease rate recorded in August.  

At the same time, China imported 240 million mt of coal in the January-September period, down 4.4 percent year on year, shifting from the year-on-year rise of 0.2 percent recorded in the January-August period this year.


