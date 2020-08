Friday, 07 August 2020 12:27:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, China imported 200.09 million mt of coal and lignite, up 6.8 percent year on year, 5.9 percentage points slower than the growth recorded in the first six months of the year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on August 7.

In July alone, China imported 26.1 million mt of coal and lignite, up 3.2 percent month on month, while down 20.6 percent year on year.