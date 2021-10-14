China’s coal and lignite imports surge by 76 percent in Sept

Thursday, 14 October 2021 12:28:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, China imported 32.883 million mt of coal and lignite, up 76 percent year on year and rising by 17.2 percent month on month, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on October 13.

The power supply limitations in China in September were quite significant, which stimulated coal and lignite imports in the given period.

In the January-September period of the year, China imported 230.396 million mt of coal and lignite, down 3.6 percent year on year, 6.7 percentage points slower compared to the decline of 10.3 percent recorded in the first eight months this year.