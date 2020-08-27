﻿
China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales up 12% in Aug 1-21

Thursday, 27 August 2020 15:46:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the first three weeks of August (August 1-21) this year reached 37,000 units, up 12 percent year on year. Several domestic manufacturers have been on holiday in the first two weeks of August.

In particular, average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in the first week of August amounted to 31,000 units, up 12 percent year on year, while the sales figure totaled 37,000 units in the second week of August, up three percent year on year, and amounted to 50,000 units in the third week of August, up 10 percent year on year.


