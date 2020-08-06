﻿
China’s auto vehicle retail sales up nine percent at end of July

Thursday, 06 August 2020 14:57:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily automotive vehicle retail sales in China in the July 27-31 period are estimated at 94,000 units, up nine percent year on year, while down eight percent compared to the same period of June, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In July this year, average daily automotive vehicle retail sales in China will likely reach 45,939 units, rising by six percent year on year and down six percent month on month.

Ning Jizhe, deputy director of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said that in the second half this year China will encourage those cities which have implemented purchase restrictions to increase quotas for purchases of automotive vehicles and to ease restrictions on new energy vehicle sales by providing appropriate subsidies for purchases of such vehicles.


