China's auto vehicle output and sales up 4.2-fold and 3.6-fold in Feb

In February this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 1.503 million units and 1.455 million units, respectively down 37.1 percent and 41.9 percent month on month, while rising by 4.2-fold and 3.6-fold year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). The relatively low basis in February last year amid the negative impact from the Covid-19 pandemic and the improving demand from downstream users contributed to the rises in auto output and sales.

In the January-February period of this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 3.89 million units and 3.958 million units, respectively up 88.9 percent and 76.2 percent year on year.

In February, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 1.162 million units and 1.156 million units, down 39.1 percent and 43.5 percent month on month, while up 4.8-fold and 4.1-fold year on year.

In the January-February period this year, passenger vehicle output and sales in China reached 3.072 million units and 3.201 million units, up 87 percent and 74 percent year on year.

In February, commercial vehicle output and sales in China amounted to 340,000 units and 299,000 units, down 28.8 percent and 34.8 percent month on month, while up 2.8-fold and 2.5-fold year on year.

In the January-February period of this year, commercial vehicle output and sales in China reached 818,000 units and 757,000 units, up 96.3 percent and 86.2 percent year on year.

In February, the production and sales of new energy vehicles came to 124,000 units and 110,000 units, up 7.2-fold and 5.8-fold, respectively, year on year, while hitting the highest level for February in history.

In the January-February period of this year, the production and sales of new energy vehicles in China reached 317,000 units and 289,000 units, up 3.9-fold and 3.2-fold year on year.