Tuesday, 08 March 2022 11:43:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, China exported 477,000 auto vehicles, up 69.7 percent year on year; while it imported 153,000 vehicles, down 4.8 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on March 7.

On the other hand, in the given period, the country’s home appliance exports amounted to 549.114 million units, down 9.7 percent year on year, while ship exports decreased by 5.1 percent year on year to 628 units.