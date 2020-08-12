China's auto output up sharply y-o-y in July, but down 5.3% from June

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 12:37:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.201 million units and 2.112 million units, respectively, down 5.3 percent and 8.2 percent month on month, while rising by 21.9 percent and 16.4 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-July period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China totaled 12.314 million units and 12.365 million units, down 11.8 percent and 12.7 percent year on year, respectively, 5.0 and 4.2 percentage points slower than the decrease rates recorded in the first six months of the current year.

In July, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 1.729 million units and 1.665 million units, down 3.9 percent and 5.6 percent month on month, while up 13.2 percent and 8.5 percent year on year. In the first seven months of the current year, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 9.483 million units and 9.533 million units, down 17.8 percent and 18.4 percent year on year, with the declines 4.7 and 4.0 percentage points slower than those recorded in the first six months of the current year.

In the given month, commercial vehicle output and sales in China amounted to 472,000 units and 447,000 units, respectively, down 10.4 and 16.6 percent month on month, while up 70.3 percent and 59.4 percent year on year. In the first seven months of the year, commercial vehicle output and sales amounted to 2.831 million units and 2.832 million units, up 16.4 percent and 14.3 percent year on year, with the increase rates 6.9 and 5.7 percentage points faster than those recorded in the first six months of the current year.

In July, the production and sales of new energy vehicles came to 100,000 units and 98,000 units, up 15.6 percent and 19.3 percent, respectively, year on year. In the January-July period, the production and sales of new energy vehicles came to 496,000 units and 486,000 units, down 31.7 percent and 32.8 percent year on year, respectively.