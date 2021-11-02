﻿
English
China’s apparent stainless steel use totals 20.352 million mt in Jan-Sept

Tuesday, 02 November 2021 13:46:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s stainless steel crude steel output in the January-September period this year amounted to 23.831 million mt, up 8.64 percent year on year, as announced by the Stainless Steel Council of China Special Steel Enterprises Association.

In the given period, China imported 2.157 million mt of stainless steel, up 89.5 percent year on year, while it exported 3.306 million mt of stainless steel, up 37.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, China’s apparent consumption of stainless steel amounted to 20.352 million mt in the first nine months this year, up 10.01 percent year on year.


