Thursday, 20 January 2022 12:07:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The newly-built railways, highways and high-grade inland water channels in China in the 2021-25 period will total 19,000 kilometers, 302,000 kilometers and 2,400 kilometers in length, according to China Railway Corporation.

Moreover, 270 civil transport airports will be built. In addition, newly-built urban railways will total 10,000 kilometers in length.