Monday, 07 June 2021 12:09:28 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China National Coal Association issued the Guidelines for the High-quality Development of the Coal Industry during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), stating that it keep annual domestic coal output under 4.1 billion mt in the period up to 2025, while keeping annual coal consumption at around 4.2 billion mt, with an annual growth of consumption at one percent during the 2021-25 period.

In 2020, China’s coal output amounted to 3.84 billion mt, up 0.9 percent year on year.