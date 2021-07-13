﻿
English
China to build 43 key rail transit hubs in 2021-25 in Yangtze River Delta

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 12:04:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China plans to build 43 key rail transit hubs during the 2021-2025 period in the Yangtze River Delta area, as announced by China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), following which it will take half an hour or less to travel between the key rail hubs in the region.

By 2025, the total rail transit mileage in the region will reach 22,000 kilometers, with newly-built rails exceeding 8,000 km, with high-speed railways connecting the cities in the region, and railways linking cities with populations of more than 200,000 people.

The operating length of intercity railways will be around 1,500 km, including cites such as Shanghai, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Hefei, and Ningbo.

The operating length of urban railways will be around 3,000 km.

China initiated the Yangtze River Delta Integration project early in 2019 and has accelerated integration since 2020. This will result in huge development opportunities in the region and will also exert a positive impact on the steel industry.

 


