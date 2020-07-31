China Shenhua Energy’s net profit expected to decline 15% in H1
Chinese coal miner China Shenhua Energy Company, a listed subsidiary of Shenhua Group - the largest coal company in China, has announced that in the January-June period this year its net profit is expected to decrease by RMB 3.5 billion or 15 percent year on year. The company said the COVID-19 pandemic in the given period has negatively affected the demand for coal, which resulted in drops in sales volume and average selling prices.