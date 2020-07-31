﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s net profit expected to decline 15% in H1

Friday, 31 July 2020 09:55:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Chinese coal miner China Shenhua Energy Company, a listed subsidiary of Shenhua Group - the largest coal company in China, has announced that in the January-June period this year its net profit is expected to decrease by RMB 3.5 billion or 15 percent year on year. The company said the COVID-19 pandemic in the given period has negatively affected the demand for coal, which resulted in drops in sales volume and average selling prices. 


Tags: China  Southeast Asia  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Aug

China’s coal output decreases by 0.1 percent in January-July
13  Aug

Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output up 0.9% in July from June
07  Aug

China’s finished steel imports exceed 2.5 million mt in July, exports remain weak
31  Jul

China’s steel sector PMI down slightly in July, demand recovery expected for August
31  Jul

Fangda Special Steel abandons acquisition of Shente Steel