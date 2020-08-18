﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China Railway Corporation aims high-speed rail in cities with more than 500,000 of population

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 11:55:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China Railway Corporation (CRC) issued the railway planning outline, stating that as of the year of 2035 China will build a modern railway network, with 200,000 kilometers of railway lines, including 70,000 kilometers of high-speed railway lines.

In particular, CRC announced that cities with a population of more than 200,000 will have railway, while of more than 500,000 will have high-speed railway, indicating China’s high-speed rail mileage will double in 15 years. As of the end of July this year, China’s operating rail mileage reached 141,400 kilometers, including 36,000 kilometers of high-speed rail mileage.

According to population statistics for 2019, there were more than 700 cities in China, while the population in 80 percent of them exceeded 500,000, signaling the booming infrastructure construction will continue in the future, which will provide decent demand for steel.


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Aug

CISA: China’s finished steel prices to fluctuate within limited range in near future
14  Aug

China’s coal output decreases by 0.1 percent in January-July
13  Aug

Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output up 0.9% in July from June
07  Aug

China’s finished steel imports exceed 2.5 million mt in July, exports remain weak
06  Aug

China’s auto vehicle retail sales up nine percent at end of July