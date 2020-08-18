China Railway Corporation aims high-speed rail in cities with more than 500,000 of population

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 11:55:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China Railway Corporation (CRC) issued the railway planning outline, stating that as of the year of 2035 China will build a modern railway network, with 200,000 kilometers of railway lines, including 70,000 kilometers of high-speed railway lines.

In particular, CRC announced that cities with a population of more than 200,000 will have railway, while of more than 500,000 will have high-speed railway, indicating China’s high-speed rail mileage will double in 15 years. As of the end of July this year, China’s operating rail mileage reached 141,400 kilometers, including 36,000 kilometers of high-speed rail mileage.

According to population statistics for 2019, there were more than 700 cities in China, while the population in 80 percent of them exceeded 500,000, signaling the booming infrastructure construction will continue in the future, which will provide decent demand for steel.