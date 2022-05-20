﻿
China lowers loan prime rate to boost effective demand

Friday, 20 May 2022 18:45:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Under the authorization of the People’s Bank of China (PBC), the National Interbank Funding Center (NIFC) announced the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) on May 20, 2022 as follows: the one-year LPR is 3.7 percent and the above-five-year LPR is 4.45 percent. The rates are effective until the next release. The one-year LPR remained stable, while the above-five-year LPR declined by 15 base points from 4.6 percent. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, China’s economic development faced downward pressure. Market players thought the decline in the above-five-year LPR will likely lead to the decreases in interest rate and would stimulate the investment and household consumption, thus reviving demand for construction steel.

As a result, futures for rebar and HRC, as well as raw material like iron ore, have increased today, May 20. Rebar futures at the Shanghai Futures Exchange have added RMB 59/mt over a day to RMB 4,638/mt, while HRC futures have gained by RMB 55/mt to RMB 4,770/mt.


