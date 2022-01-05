﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China issues new value-added tax policy for scrap

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 11:27:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) has announced that general VAT taxpayers engaged in the selling of purchased recycled material can implement a new taxation method, i.e., they can either apply the simplified taxation method or the general taxation method.

The simplified taxation rate is three percent of a company’s sales revenue, while the general taxation rate is 13 percent of the added value, which should be equal to output minus input.

The new VAT calculation methods will be effective as of March 1 and aim to end the long-term chaos from taxation issues in the domestic scrap industry.


Tags: steelmaking  Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04 Jan

Steel sector PMI in Hebei rises to 42.8 percent in Dec
04 Jan

Heavy truck sales in China down 14.1% in 2021 due to bad H2
31 Dec

MOC: Average finished steel prices in China rise slightly
28 Dec

Chinese steel enterprises’ profits up 104.3 percent in Jan-Nov
23 Dec

China’s steel prices to be impacted both negatively and positively in Jan