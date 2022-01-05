China issues new value-added tax policy for scrap

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 11:27:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) has announced that general VAT taxpayers engaged in the selling of purchased recycled material can implement a new taxation method, i.e., they can either apply the simplified taxation method or the general taxation method.

The simplified taxation rate is three percent of a company’s sales revenue, while the general taxation rate is 13 percent of the added value, which should be equal to output minus input.

The new VAT calculation methods will be effective as of March 1 and aim to end the long-term chaos from taxation issues in the domestic scrap industry.