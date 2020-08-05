China issues local government bonds worth $39 billion in July

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 12:20:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In July this year, China issued local government bonds worth RMB 272.2 billion ($39.0 billion), including new local government bonds worth RMB 42.2 billion ($6.1 billion) and refinancing bonds amounting to RMB 230 billion ($33 billion).

In the current year up to July 31, China issued local government bonds totaling RMB 3.7586 trillion ($0.54 trillion), including new local government bonds amounting to RMB 2.829 trillion ($0.4 trillion) and refinancing bonds worth RMB 929.6 billion ($133.3 billion).

The issuance of new local government bonds are expected to account for 59.8 percent of the total local government bonds worth RMB 4.73 trillion ($0.68 trillion) planned to be issued in the current year.

Experts expect that the issuance of local government bonds will likely reach another peak level in August, which will provide solid support for infrastructure construction and boost demand for steel.

$1 = RMB 6.9752