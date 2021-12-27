﻿
China exceeds annual target for renovation of old neighborhoods in Jan-Nov

Monday, 27 December 2021 15:53:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

53,000 old neighborhoods in China are expected to be newly renovated in 2021, according to the Government Work Report for 2021. During the January-November period this year, renovation of 54,400 old neighborhoods commenced, exceeding the annual target for 2021, as announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China (MOHURD).

In particular, only Tibet did not achieve its annual target within this period, completing only 63.9 percent of the target instead, while other provinces and cities achieved their annual targets.


