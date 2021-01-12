China approves Xiong’an-Xinzhou high-speed railway project worth $8.8 billion

Tuesday, 12 January 2021 16:42:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has announced that it has approved the feasibility study report for a high-speed railway from the Xiong’an New Area to Xinzhou, with an overall investment of RMB 57.24 billion ($8.8 billion), including new lines, storage yards and vehicle storage tracks. The full length of the railway line will be 342 kilometers, with 12 railway stations (including a reserve station).

