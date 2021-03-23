﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chile’s CAP Group to increase investments in 2021

Tuesday, 23 March 2021 23:49:48 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Chilean mining and steelmaking holding company, CAP Group, plans to increase its investments in 2021, according to a media report by Diario Financiero.

The media report said CAP Group should increase Capex spending from $288 million in 2020 to $459 million this year, a 59.3 percent year-over-year increase.

The forecast was unveiled recently by the company to a presentation to analysts. Out of the $459 million Capex investment forecast, CAP Group should dedicate 77 percent or $353.4 million to the mining segment alone, which includes its iron ore business. CAP Group expects to produce 16.5 million mt of iron ore in 2021.


Tags: South America  Chile  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Mar

Jangada eyes vanadium plant in Brazil
19  Mar

IABr: News about lack of steel products “unfounded”
18  Mar

Brazilian crude steel output up 3.8 percent in February
15  Mar

Vale’s CSP increases slab exports in February
09  Mar

Chilean rebar sales decline 2.6 percent in January