﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chile’s CAP Acero sees profit grow in full-year 2021

Monday, 31 January 2022 01:06:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Chilean long steel producer CAP Acero, which is part of holding company CAP, saw its net profit in the full-year of 2021 reach $11.3 million, up from a net loss of $57 million in full-year 2020.

CAP Acero said net revenues in full-year 2021 rose 58.3 percent, year-over-year, to $772.9 million. The company attributed the stronger revenues to higher average steel selling prices in full-year 2021, which grew 54.8 percent, year-over-year. Average steel selling prices in full-year 2021 totaled $892.4/mt, up from $576.3/mt in full-year 2020.

The company said EBITDA in full-year 2021 was $56.6 million, up from an EBITDA loss of $32.1 million the full-year of 2020.


Tags: fin. Reports  Chile  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02 Feb

Chilean rebar sales volumes in December decline 10.1 percent
01 Feb

Vallourec Brazil miss dam overflow fine payment, appeals decision
27 Jan

CSN to resume iron ore output at its Fernandinho mine within days
25 Jan

AZA, Anglo American and other companies in Chile team up to use residues in mining
13 Jan

CSN, Gerdau and Usiminas to post weaker profits in Q4