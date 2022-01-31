Chile’s CAP Acero sees profit grow in full-year 2021

Monday, 31 January 2022 01:06:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean long steel producer CAP Acero, which is part of holding company CAP, saw its net profit in the full-year of 2021 reach $11.3 million, up from a net loss of $57 million in full-year 2020.

CAP Acero said net revenues in full-year 2021 rose 58.3 percent, year-over-year, to $772.9 million. The company attributed the stronger revenues to higher average steel selling prices in full-year 2021, which grew 54.8 percent, year-over-year. Average steel selling prices in full-year 2021 totaled $892.4/mt, up from $576.3/mt in full-year 2020.

The company said EBITDA in full-year 2021 was $56.6 million, up from an EBITDA loss of $32.1 million the full-year of 2020.