﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chile’s apparent steel consumption declines sharply during 2022

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 21:17:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to the Chilean steel institute (ICHA), during the first nine months of 2022 the apparent consumption of steel products in the country declined by 23.4 percent to 1.825 million mt, when compared to the same period in 2021.

The apparent consumption of long products declined during the period by 24 percent to 861,000 mt, the lowest volume since 2018, while the apparent consumption of flat products declined by 22.9 percent to 964,000 mt, the latter reflecting chiefly the consumption of heavy plates declining by 65.9 percent to 160,000 mt.

According to Juan Carlos Gutierrez, CEO of ICHA, the apparent consumption of steel products for the total of 2022 is expected to reach 2.421 million mt, a 26.3 decline from 2021, reflecting the current economic recession faced by the country.

Gutierrez expects that in 2023 the apparent consumption could increase by 0.8 percent to 2.442 million mt, depending on the future level of investments in civil construction, among other factors such as the development of the world economic crisis and the war in Ukraine.


Tags: Chile South America 

Similar articles

2022 steel consumption in most Latin American countries declines year-over-year

15 Nov | Steel News

Performance of the Chilean economy declines in September

03 Nov | Steel News

Performance of the Chilean economy stable in August

03 Oct | Steel News

Siderurgica Huachipato commissions SMS to improve energy efficiency at steel mill

23 Sep | Steel News

Performance of the Chilean economy increases in July

07 Sep | Steel News

Chilean index for entrepreneur confidence still points to pessimism in August

01 Sep | Steel News

Aceros Aza updates Chilean procedures for concrete structures

31 Aug | Steel News

Apparent steel consumption in Chile declines sharply during H1

24 Aug | Steel News

Chile’s CMP receives environmental award for sustainable mining waste recovery

18 Aug | Steel News

Chilean Grupo CAP posts lower net profit for the first half of 2022

09 Aug | Steel News