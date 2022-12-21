Chile’s apparent steel consumption declines sharply during 2022

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 21:17:33 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to the Chilean steel institute (ICHA), during the first nine months of 2022 the apparent consumption of steel products in the country declined by 23.4 percent to 1.825 million mt, when compared to the same period in 2021.

The apparent consumption of long products declined during the period by 24 percent to 861,000 mt, the lowest volume since 2018, while the apparent consumption of flat products declined by 22.9 percent to 964,000 mt, the latter reflecting chiefly the consumption of heavy plates declining by 65.9 percent to 160,000 mt.

According to Juan Carlos Gutierrez, CEO of ICHA, the apparent consumption of steel products for the total of 2022 is expected to reach 2.421 million mt, a 26.3 decline from 2021, reflecting the current economic recession faced by the country.

Gutierrez expects that in 2023 the apparent consumption could increase by 0.8 percent to 2.442 million mt, depending on the future level of investments in civil construction, among other factors such as the development of the world economic crisis and the war in Ukraine.