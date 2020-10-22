Chilean apparent steel consumption to decline in 2020

Thursday, 22 October 2020 21:11:41 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean apparent steel consumption this year should decline 23 percent, year-over-year, according to Juan Carlos Gutierrez, executive director at the Chilean Steel Chamber (ICHA). According to worldsteel, Chile’s apparent steel consumption in 2019 had reached 600,000 mt.

Gutierrez joined a panel of experts to discuss the rebound of the Chilean economy. Marcelo Matus de la Parra, director at Integral y Reset Chile, estimated the local economy should continue a “depressing phase” for at least 12 more months.

Parra said a recovery of the Chilean economy is only expected for late 2021.