﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chilean apparent steel consumption to decline in 2020

Thursday, 22 October 2020 21:11:41 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Chilean apparent steel consumption this year should decline 23 percent, year-over-year, according to Juan Carlos Gutierrez, executive director at the Chilean Steel Chamber (ICHA). According to worldsteel, Chile’s apparent steel consumption in 2019 had reached 600,000 mt.

Gutierrez joined a panel of experts to discuss the rebound of the Chilean economy. Marcelo Matus de la Parra, director at Integral y Reset Chile, estimated the local economy should continue a “depressing phase” for at least 12 more months.

Parra said a recovery of the Chilean economy is only expected for late 2021.


Tags: South America  Chile  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Oct

Vale’s CSP gets international certification, eyes US automotive market
20  Oct

CSN asks securities regulator permission to launch mining IPO
19  Oct

Brazilian crude steel production increases 7.5 percent in September
19  Oct

Chilean mining sector mulls using new renewable fuel
12  Oct

CSN's S&P outlook revised to positive