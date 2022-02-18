﻿
Chilean apparent steel consumption increases 38.7 percent in 2021

Friday, 18 February 2022 21:48:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Chilean apparent steel consumption in the full-year of 2021 rose 38.7 percent, year-over-year, to 3.2 million mt, said the local steel institute, ICHA.

Long steel apparent steel consumption in full-year 2021 grew 23.3 percent, year-over-year, to 1.5 million mt. Flat steel apparent steel consumption in full-year 2021 was 1.7 million, 56.3 percent up, also on a year-over-year basis.

Juan Carlos Gutierrez, executive director at ICHA, said the increased apparent steel consumption in 2021 was due to higher investment levels in the local civil construction segment.

Chilean apparent steel consumption per capita in full-year 2021 reached 169 kilograms, which makes Chile as one of Latin America’s biggest steel consuming countries, ICHA said.


