Chilean apparent consumption of steel products returns to 2020 levels in Q1 2022

Thursday, 26 May 2022 18:48:41 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to Juan Carlos Gutierrez, director of the Chilean steel institute (ICHA), the apparent consumption of steel products in the country for Q1 2022 reached 681,000 mt, returning to a level similar to the 697,000 mt recorded in Q1 2020.

On a year-on-year analysis, apparent steel consumption in Chile declined 16.1 percent in Q1 2022 compared to 812,000 mt in Q1 2021.

In relation to long products, Chilean apparent consumption levels reached 332,000 mt in Q1 2022, the lowest volume in five years and 16.9 percent less than the volume of Q1 2021.

Regarding rebar, the volume of apparent consumption in Q1 2022 was 292,000 mt, 17.6 percent less than in Q1 2021, which in the view of Gutierrez confirms that there was a negative trend from November 2021 onwards, reverting a positive trend seen between March and November 2021.

Following a similar pattern, structural beam consumption was recorded at 30,000 mt in Q1 2022, 8.7 percent less than in Q1 2021, with a steeper decline verified between November 2021 and March 2022.

For flat steel products, the decline from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022 was 16 percent to 349,000 mt, with heavy plate consumption declining by 50.8 percent to 63,000 mt, while for HRC the decline was 8.2 percent to 81,000 mt. Conversely, the apparent consumption of CRC during Q1 2022 increased from Q1 2021 by 5.7 percent to 34,000 mt.

For the total of 2022, ICHA forecasts apparent consumption of steel products in Chile to be reduced to 2.58 million mt, against 3.29 million mt in 2021.