﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chile prepares $4 billion plan to reactivate economy

Friday, 21 August 2020 23:05:48 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Chilean government expects to invest $4 billion in public projects to help the nation reactivate its economy, following the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Chilean Steel Institute (ICHA), which regulates steel norms.

ICHA said the $4 billion investment the Chilean government aims to make just to pay for public works is part of a larger $12 billion special fund, which should also boost the local economy.

Additionally, the private sector is expected to invest an additional $20 billion in energy and mining projects.

“The idea is to make an investment shock that produces a (certain) level of activity that allows us to make our economy work,” said the minister of public works, Alfredo Moreno.

Moreno also said he’s open to talking with ICHA and other entities to set up a working group to discuss the eventual review of existing local steel norms.

 


Tags: Chile  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Aug

Cost of civil construction in greater Buenos Aires area increases in July
20  Aug

Usiminas to resume blast furnace next week
19  Aug

RHI Magnesita sees steel revenues decline in Q2 and H1
17  Aug

Brazilian crude steel output increases in July
10  Aug

CAP Acero reports deeper net loss in H1