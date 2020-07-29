Chhattisgarh seeks concessional iron ore prices for supplies to local steel sector

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 13:53:39 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, where Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited operates its largest mines, has sought 30 percent concessional rates for prices of iron ore supplies to local iron ore and steel industries, government sources said on Wednesday, July 29.

According to the sources, the government of Chhattisgarh has written to the central government to direct state-run NMDC Limited to ensure that iron ore is supplied at concessional rates to local industries.

The state government has said that, with Chhattisgarh being one of the most mineral-rich states in the country, such concessions will provide incentives for investors to set up greenfield projects in the iron and steel industry and also boost employment generation in existing plants.

Currently, NMDC produces 90 percent of its annual iron ore production of 32 million mt from its mines in Chhattisgarh.