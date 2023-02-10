﻿
CELSA to supply low-emission steel to Acciona for new airport in Palma de Mallorca 

Friday, 10 February 2023 15:55:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based long steel producer CELSA Group has announced that it will supply circular and low-emission steel to national infrastructure and renewable energy developer Acciona, to be used in the refurbishment and expansion works at Sant Joan airport in Palma de Mallorca. 

According to the announcement, CELSA will supply 7,000 mt of corrugated steel produced through the electric arc furnace system, that is, with low emissions, and from the use of metals resulting from the demolition of the old terminal which will be supplied to CELSA. With this cooperation, two fundamental sustainability objectives will be achieved: “On the one hand, progress is being made in circularity in the use of materials contemplating the entire value chain, since the steel that is managed during the demolition will return to the airport in the form of material to be used in its remodeling and expansion. On the other hand, a notable reduction of more than 40 percent is achieved in the emissions associated with the product compared to the average of plants that produce with similar technology in Spain. This means avoiding the generation of more than 1,900 mt of CO2 eq. emissions compared to the use of a conventional product,”. 


