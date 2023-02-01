CELSA cuts carbon emissions with transformation of melting furnace at Nervacero mill

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 11:41:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based long steel producer CELSA Group has announced that it has carried out the transformation of the melting furnace of its Nervacero steel mill to make it even more efficient and reduce carbon emissions derived from the smoke purification process which uses natural gas as energy.

Thanks to the transformation of the furnace, Nervacero’s annual carbon emissions will be reduced by 10 percent.

This initiative is part of the company’s decarbonization plan, in which it has set itself the objective of reducing its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and of becoming carbon-neutral in 2050.