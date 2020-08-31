CCMA: Revenues of key Chinese machinery producers up 17.3% in Jan-July

Monday, 31 August 2020 18:04:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Qi Jun, chairman of the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA), stated at a press release for the 16th China Beijing International Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines and Mining Machines Exhibition & Seminar (BICES2021) that the 12 key enterprises of the Chinese machinery industry realized an overall operating revenue of RMB 235.6 billion ($34.3 billion) in the January-July period of the current year, up 17.3 percent year on year.

In particular, the sales performance in the first quarter was lower than expected, while sales in the second quarter were better than the first quarter, which compensated for the shortfall in the first three months.

For 2019, the overall Chinese machinery industry had posted an operating revenue of RMB 668.1 billion, up 12 percent year on year.

Qi Jun said the demand for machinery will indicate a steady increase in the current year, while exports will come under strong pressure amid the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide. He said he expected that the operating revenue will indicate a year-on-year rise of 7-8 percent in the current year, which will be 4-5 percentage points higher than the previous expectation of three percent for the year.