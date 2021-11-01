﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CARE: Indian steel consumption down three percent in September

Monday, 01 November 2021 13:41:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s steel consumption totaled 8.2 million mt in September this year, registering a decline of three percent from the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a report by Indian rating agency CARE issued on Monday, November 1.

The report said that the decline in September consumption came amid a rise in finished steel production of four percent year on year to 9 million mt during the month.

However, for the April-September period of the fiscal year 2021-22, domestic steel consumption was estimated by CARE at 49.1 million mt, up 34.4 percent year on year.


Tags: India  steelmaking  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27 Oct

India’s Jindal Stainless posts 34% net profit rise for Q2 FY 2021-22
27 Oct

India’s IMFA reports fivefold rise in net profit for Q2 FY2021-22
26 Oct

Coal India Limited suspends e-auction spot coal sales to non-power companies amid shortage
25 Oct

Indian mills working on variable pricing mechanism in long-term supply contracts to recover rising energy costs
20 Oct

India’s Tata BSL Limited reports fivefold rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22