CARE: Indian steel consumption down three percent in September

India’s steel consumption totaled 8.2 million mt in September this year, registering a decline of three percent from the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a report by Indian rating agency CARE issued on Monday, November 1.

The report said that the decline in September consumption came amid a rise in finished steel production of four percent year on year to 9 million mt during the month.

However, for the April-September period of the fiscal year 2021-22, domestic steel consumption was estimated by CARE at 49.1 million mt, up 34.4 percent year on year.