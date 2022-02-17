﻿
Car registrations down in Europe in January

Thursday, 17 February 2022 16:15:19 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Car registrations in Europe fell in January for the seventh consecutive month.

According to the data released by European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), last month 822,423 vehicles were registered in the European Union, in the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries and in Great Britain, down 2.4 percent compared to January 2021. Once again, the shortage of semiconductors continued to negatively affect car sales across the region, the ACEA stressed.

In the European Union alone, the drop in January amounted to 6.0 percent to 682,596 units, a new all-time low for EU car sales in the first month of the year.

While several central European markets last month closed in a surplus (Slovakia +72.6% and Romania +55.5%), in western Europe almost all countries recorded negative results. Taking the four main markets into consideration, double-digit drops were seen in Italy (-19.7%) and France (-18.6%), while Germany posted an 8.5 percent increase and Spain a more modest 1.0 percent increase.


