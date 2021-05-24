﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Capex of India’s JSW Limited to reach $6.5 billion over next three years

Monday, 24 May 2021 16:27:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Limited’s capital expenditure over the next three years will touch $6.5 billion, a company official said on Monday, May 24.

The official said that, of the total capex, an estimated $3.44 billion will be riding on new projects, while the balance will be spent on ongoing projects including the doubling of JSW’s Dolvi steel mill capacity to 10 million mt per year.

JSW Limited’s joint managing director Seshagiri Rao said that the Dolvi expansion will be completed by July this year and that the plant will be fully integrated by September. The coke oven plant commenced production in February, while the pellet plant was commissioned in March. The hot strip mill also started rolling from March.

The completion of the blast furnace and steel melting shop has been delayed because of Covid-19 disruptions, he said.

JSW Steel aims to expand its capacity to 38 million mt per year by 2024 from the present 23 million mt per year including the recently acquired Monnet Ispat and Bhushan Power and Steel.


Tags: India  steelmaking  Indian Subcon  JSW Steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  May

India and UK start consultations for formal FTA negotiations by end of 2021
20  May

Indian trading firm MMTC floats export tender for manganese fines
18  May

SAIL’s Durgapur mill delivers first steel axles for LHB coaches of Indian Railways
05  May

S&P: Diversion of oxygen by Indian steel mills for medical use to lower exports
29  Apr

Odisha government approves $249 million investments in steel-related projects