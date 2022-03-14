CAP Acero resumes steel production at Talcahuano mill

Monday, 14 March 2022 20:16:33 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

CAP Acero, the steel arm of Chilean holding company CAP SA, resumed steel output at its Talcahuano mill, following a delayed blast furnace startup, the company said on Monday.

The company said steel supplies to clients was marginally affected, however, the company managed to use existing inventory to meet client demand.

CAP Acero maintained the forecast it made initially that it would lose about 50,000 mt in steel output or 6 percent its annual capacity.

CAP Acero halted output on February 9. The delayed startup was due to an incident during maintenance works at its No. 2 blast furnace.