Canadian trade surplus widens to $3.1 billion in November

Thursday, 06 January 2022 22:56:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, total exports increased 3.8 percent, while imports rose 2.4 percent in November. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade surplus widened from $2.3 billion in October to $3.1 billion in November.

Following a record high in October, total exports rose 3.8 percent in November to $58.6 billion, the fifth increase in six months. Gains were observed in 8 of the 11 product sections. In real (or volume) terms, total exports rose 3.5 percent.

Following a record-high level of $54.2 billion in October, total imports rose a further 2.4 percent in November to $55.4 billion. These gains are largely attributable to atypical shipments of pharmaceutical products. Excluding imports of pharmaceutical products, total imports were up 0.1 percent. Overall, gains were observed in 6 of 11 product sections. In real (or volume) terms, total imports increased 0.8 percent.

Following a 7.5 percent increase in October, exports to the United States rose 6.4 percent in November to a record high $45.2 billion. Meanwhile, imports from the United States were up 4.9 percent to $35.4 billion, also a record. This followed a 7.7 percent gain in October. Both November increases were partly influenced by higher trade in pharmaceutical products. Canada's trade surplus with the United States widened from $8.8 billion in October to $9.8 billion in November, the largest trade surplus since January 2006.

Exports to countries other than the United States were down 4.0 percent, partly because of the transportation disruptions in British Columbia in November. Exports destined to Hong Kong (crude oil), China (coal, and farm and fishing products) and the Netherlands (various products) contributed the most to the decrease.

Imports from countries other than the United States decreased 1.8 percent in November. Lower imports from China (various products) were partially offset by higher imports from Japan (turbines and light trucks).

Canada's trade deficit with countries other than the United States widened from $6.5 billion in October to $6.7 billion in November.