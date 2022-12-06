Canadian trade surplus widens to $1.2 billion in October

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 21:14:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, in October, Canada's merchandise exports rose 1.5 percent, while imports increased 0.6 percent. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade surplus with the world widened from $607 million in September to $1.2 billion in October.

Total exports rose 1.5 percent to $67.0 billion in October. Gains were observed in 8 of the 11 product sections. In real (or volume) terms, total exports edged up 0.1 percent in October, while export prices rose for the first time in five months.

Total imports were up 0.6 percent to $65.8 billion in October, with increases observed in 6 of the 11 product sections. However, in real (or volume) terms, total imports decreased 0.9 percent, a second consecutive monthly decline.

Exports to countries other than the United States increased 2.2 percent in October, led by higher exports to China, South Korea and Italy. Exports to China sharply increased by 25.4 percent to a record-high $3.3 billion, driven by higher exports of canola, oilseeds and wheat. Lower exports to the United Kingdom and Hong Kong offset a large part of these gains, primarily because of a decline in gold deliveries to these countries.

In October, imports from countries other than the United States were up 1.8 percent. The strongest increases were observed in imports from Belgium (pharmaceutical products) and South Korea (various products). Meanwhile, imports from China (various products) fell 3.7 percent.

Canada's trade deficit with countries other than the United States widened slightly from $8.7 billion in September to $8.8 billion in October.

Exports to the United States increased 1.3 percent in October, while imports from that country edged down 0.1 percent. As a result, after four consecutive monthly decreases, the merchandise trade surplus with the United States widened from $9.3 billion in September to $10.0 billion in October.