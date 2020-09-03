Canadian trade deficit widens to $2.5 billion in July

Thursday, 03 September 2020 20:49:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, in July, Canadian merchandise imports and exports continued to build on the strong gains that were observed in June. Imports increased 12.7 percent in July, while exports rose 11.1 percent. The largest contributor to this growth for both imports and exports was the motor vehicles and parts product category. Compared with February 2020, the month before the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact was felt in Canada, imports (-4.1 percent) and exports (-6.0 percent) were down.

Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world widened from $1.6 billion in June to $2.5 billion in July.

Total imports rose 12.7 percent in July to reach $47.9 billion, which was $2.0 billion below the pre-pandemic level recorded in February. Increases were observed in 9 of the 11 product sections in July. In real (or volume) terms, imports were up 11.2 percent.

In July, total exports increased 11.1 percent to $45.4 billion—$2.9 billion lower than the February level. The growth in exports was also widespread in July, with 10 of the 11 product sections posting increases. Non-energy exports were up 9.9 percent. In real (or volume) terms, total exports rose 8.6 percent.

Following a 27.8 percent increase in June, imports from the United States rose 16.2 percent to $30.7 billion in July, mainly on higher imports of motor vehicles and parts. However, imports from the United States were 5.9 percent lower compared with February.

In July, exports to the United States rose 15.1 percent to $33.5 billion, mainly on higher exports of motor vehicles and parts, and crude oil. Exports to the United States were 7.2 percent below the February level. Canada's trade surplus with the United States widened from $2.7 billion in June to $2.9 billion in July.

Following a 9.7 percent increase in June, imports from countries other than the United States rose 6.9 percent to $17.2 billion in July. Imports from Spain (ships), Mexico (passenger cars and light trucks) and Japan (motor vehicles and parts) contributed the most to the increase. The import level from countries other than the United States in July was 0.7 percent lower than that observed in February.

Exports to countries other than the United States were up 1.1 percent to $11.9 billion, led by higher exports to Saudi Arabia (refined gold), Japan (copper ores) and Italy (pharmaceutical products). Export levels to countries other than the United States were down 2.3 percent in July compared with February.

As a result, Canada's trade deficit with countries other than the United States widened from $4.3 billion in June to $5.3 billion in July.