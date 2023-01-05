Canadian trade balance swings from surplus to deficit in November

Thursday, 05 January 2023 22:12:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, in November, Canada's merchandise exports decreased 2.3 percent, in large part because of a decline in exports of energy products. Meanwhile, imports were down 2.1 percent, partly on lower imports of consumer goods. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade balance with the world went from a surplus of $130 million in October to a deficit of $41 million in November. Merchandise trade was thus essentially in balance in November, with the deficit representing 0.03 percent of total merchandise trade for the month. These recent narrow trade balances are within the typical bounds for monthly revisions to imports and exports.

In November, following two months of declines, the average value of the Canadian dollar increased 1.4 cents US compared with the average value in October. This represents the largest monthly gain for the dollar since October 2021. When expressed in US dollars, Canadian exports were down 0.5 percent in November, and imports decreased 0.2 percent.

Total exports fell 2.3 percent in November to $64.4 billion. Declines were observed in 8 of the 11 product sections, with exports of energy products leading the decreases. Excluding energy products, exports were down 1.5 percent. In real (or volume) terms, total exports declined 1.4 percent in November.

Total imports decreased 2.1 percent in November to $64.4 billion. Declines were observed in 8 of the 11 product sections. In real (or volume) terms, total imports were down 0.7 percent, a third consecutive monthly decrease.

Canada's trade deficit with countries other than the United States narrowed from $8.4 billion in October to $7.3 billion in November.

Exports to the United States decreased 2.6 percent in November, while imports from that country edged down 0.1 percent. As a result, the merchandise trade surplus with the United States narrowed for a sixth consecutive month, moving from $8.6 billion in October to $7.3 billion in November.

Imports in October, originally reported at $65.8 billion in the previous release, were essentially unchanged in the current reference month. Exports in October, originally reported at $67.0 billion in the previous release, were revised to $65.9 billion in the current reference month's release, mainly because estimates for energy exports were replaced with actual data.

When international trade in goods and services were combined, exports decreased 1.6 percent to $78.5 billion in November, while imports were down 2.1 percent to $79.9 billion. As a result, Canada's trade deficit with the world went from $1.9 billion in October to $1.5 billion in November.