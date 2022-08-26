﻿
English
Canadian rig count remains unchanged again while US count edges up

Friday, 26 August 2022 20:07:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending August 19, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by three to 765 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 158, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by four to 605. The overall US rig count is now up by 257 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count remained level again at 201 rigs in the week ending August 19. The Canadian rig count is now up by 54 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


