Canadian rail freight volume down 10.4 percent in November

Thursday, 27 January 2022 22:50:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, Canadian railways carried 29.0 million tons of freight in November, down 10.4 percent compared with November 2020. This was the third consecutive month of year-over-year decline and the largest such drop in tonnage since August 2020, when rail traffic fell to an 11-year low in the aftermath of the initial COVID-19 lockdown.

The overall traffic volume also dropped to the lowest level for a November since 2015. Reduced shipments of grain were the main contributors, as flooding in British Columbia during the month temporarily halted rail shipments to and from the Port of Vancouver—a critical link in the Canadian agricultural supply chain.

Despite this decline, the volume of cargo transported by rail during the first 11 months of 2021 amounted to 336.0 million tons, slightly higher (+0.9 percent) than the same January-to-November period in 2020. However, it was 5.0 percent, or about 17.8 million tons, below the pre-pandemic level for the same period of 2019.

The decline in total freight carried in November was due to lower volumes in both domestic non-intermodal and intermodal (mainly containers) loadings.

In mid-November, there were major disruptions to rail freight movements to and from key points on the West Coast amid flooding and landslides that damaged lines in southern British Columbia and halted rail shipments in and out of the Port of Vancouver—Canada's gateway to the Pacific. For this reason, the overall drop in total volume carried by Canadian railways in November was mainly due to a 16.6 percent drop in the west, as Eastern Canada was up slightly by 0.6 percent.

Other significant decreases were also reported for coal, with loadings dropping 26.8 percent (-768,000 tons) in November from the same period in 2020, after posting strong gains in October (+15.1 percent) and September (+22.1 percent).

Despite the overall downturn in November, several commodities registered modest gains. Loadings of primary or semi-finished iron and steel were 36.0 percent (+88,000 tons) above November 2020 levels, marking the 10th consecutive month of a year-over-year increase in tonnage. While a smaller increase than those recorded in previous months, it still reflected ongoing demand for steel production. Indeed, Manufacturing sales by industry reported a year-over-year increase of 47.7 percent for primary metal in November.

Domestic intermodal loadings—mainly containers—also contributed to the overall tonnage drop transported by rail in November, falling 18.2 percent year over year to 2.7 million tons. This was the lowest volume recorded for November in six years, and came on the heels of decreases in both October (-13.4 percent) and September (-4.5 percent).

The flooding in British Columbia limited access to the Port of Vancouver by road and rail, halting container traffic to the port and inland destinations for days. This delay only served to compound ongoing disruptions in global supply chains, such as the shortage of containers and congestion at many ports that continue to affect global shipping.

In November, freight traffic from connections with US railways remained well above 2020 volumes for the ninth consecutive month, rising 33.2 percent year over year to 3.9 million tons. This jump may partly reflect re-routing of some rail traffic via American connections around the flooded areas in British Columbia.