Canadian rail freight volume down 10.2 percent in December

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 21:52:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, in December 2021, the volume of cargo carried by Canadian railways reached 29.1 million tons, down 10.2 percent from December 2020 levels. Fewer shipments of grain and coal contributed to this fourth consecutive month of year-over-year decline.

Despite this string of declines, total freight moved by Canadian railways ended the year essentially the same as 2020, with a discernible shift from some agricultural products to iron and steel products as well as containers and freight from American connections.

In December 2021, the total volume of cargo carried by Canadian railways reached 29.1 million tons, down 10.2 percent from the same month in 2020. Overall, domestic rail operations accounted for all of the drop in the volume of cargo carried in December. Non-intermodal freight loadings fell 15.5 percent year over year to 22.2 million tons, reflecting broad-based declines for many commodities.

The main decreases were reported in agricultural and food products, principally wheat (-47.0 percent, or -1 120 000 tons), followed by canola (-47.6 percent, or -549 000 tons), other cereal grains (-62.1 percent, or -458 000 tons), and fresh, chilled or dried vegetables (-72.6 percent, or -280 000 tons). Other significant decreases were reported in coal (-10.4 percent, or -298 000 tons).

There were increased year-over-year carloadings for several commodities in December, especially iron ores and concentrates (+7.9 percent, or +377 000 tons), iron and steel (primary or semi-finished) (+19.0 percent, or +66 000 tons), and gasoline and aviation turbine fuel (+41.5 percent, or +63 000 tons).

In December, domestic intermodal freight loadings (mainly containers) fell 9.8 percent to 2.8 million tons, their lowest level for this month in five years.

Finally, freight traffic from the US rail connections remained well above the volume recorded in 2020 for the 10th consecutive month, rising 35.6 percent year-over-year to 4.1 million tons, the highest volume ever recorded for the month of December.