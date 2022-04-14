Canadian new vehicle sales up 7 percent in February

Thursday, 14 April 2022 20:10:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in February 2022 totaled 102,590 units, reflecting an increase of 7.0 percent month-on-month but a decrease of 10.9 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in February totaled $5.06 billion, compared to $4.79 billion in January and $5.47 billion in February 2021.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 72,514 units in February at a value of $3.75 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 30,076 units at a value of $1.30 billion.