Canadian new vehicle sales up 3.9 percent in May

Friday, 15 July 2022 19:07:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in May 2022 totaled 150,371 units, reflecting an increase of 3.9 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 4.9 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in May totaled $7.64 billion, compared to $7.11 billion in April and $7.17 billion in May 2021.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 112,604 units in May at a value of $5.97 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 37,767 units at a value of $1.67 billion.