Canadian new vehicle sales up 3 percent in August

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in July 2020 totaled 171,584 units, reflecting an increase of 3.0 percent month-on-month but a decrease of 7.8 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in July totaled $7.55 billion, compared to $7.36 billion in June and $7.95 billion in July 2019.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 128,852 units in July at a value of $5.77 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 42,732 units at a value of $1.79 billion.