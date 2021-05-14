﻿
English
Canadian new vehicle sales surge up 50.4 percent in March

Friday, 14 May 2021 21:35:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in March 2021 totaled 173,485 units, reflecting an increase of 50.4 percent month-on-month and an increase of 83.0 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in March totaled $8.17 billion, compared to $5.51 billion in February and $4.38 billion in March 2020.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 132,811 units in March at a value of $6.43 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 40,674 units at a value of $1.74 billion.


