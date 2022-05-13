﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales increase 36.9 percent in March

Friday, 13 May 2022 19:53:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in March 2022 totaled 144,597 units, reflecting an increase of 36.9 percent month-on-month but a decrease of 16.8 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in March totaled $7.12 billion, compared to $5.24 billion in February and $8.16 billion in March 2021.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 103,717 units in March at a value of $5.36 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 40,880 units at a value of $1.76 billion.


Tags: Canada North America 

Similar articles

13 May

US rig count continues to trend up while Canadian count declines again
09 May

Value of Canadian building permits down 9.3 percent in March
06 May

US rig count rises for another week while Canadian count slips
04 May

Canada’s trade surplus narrows to $2.5 billion in March
03 May

ArcelorMittal tests green hydrogen product for DRI production in Quebec
29 Apr

US rig count rises weekly while Canadian count drops again
26 Apr

Canadian railway freight volume down 2.4 percent in February
22 Apr

Canadian industrial product and raw material prices rise in March
22 Apr

US rig count increases slightly as Canadian count drops again week-on-week
21 Apr

Canadian iron ore production down 2.6 percent in February