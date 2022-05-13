Canadian new vehicle sales increase 36.9 percent in March

Friday, 13 May 2022 19:53:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in March 2022 totaled 144,597 units, reflecting an increase of 36.9 percent month-on-month but a decrease of 16.8 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in March totaled $7.12 billion, compared to $5.24 billion in February and $8.16 billion in March 2021.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 103,717 units in March at a value of $5.36 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 40,880 units at a value of $1.76 billion.