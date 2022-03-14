Canadian new vehicle sales down 9.1 percent in January

Monday, 14 March 2022 19:41:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in January 2022 totaled 94,264 units, reflecting a decrease of 9.1 percent month-on-month but an increase of 8.8 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in January totaled $4.57 billion, compared to $5.65 billion in December and $3.84 billion in January 2021.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 69,165 units in January at a value of $3.44 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 25,099 units at a value of $1.12 billion.