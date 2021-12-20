﻿
Canadian new vehicle sales down 8.9 percent in October

Monday, 20 December 2021 20:36:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in October 2021 totaled 132,678 units, reflecting a decrease of 8.9 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 17.1 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in October totaled $6.40 billion, compared to $6.80 billion in September and $7.12 billion in October 2020.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 95,819 units in October at a value of $4.82 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 36,859 units at a value of $1.58 billion.


