Canadian new vehicle sales down 8.9 percent in May

Thursday, 15 July 2021 22:07:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in May 2021 totaled 151,912 units, reflecting a decrease of 8.9 percent month-on-month but an increase of 30.8 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in May totaled $6.89 billion, compared to $7.89 billion in April and $5.19 billion in May 2020.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 109,130 units in May at a value of $5.17 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 42,782 units at a value of $1.71 billion.